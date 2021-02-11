Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Philip Morris (PM) and Energizer Holdings (ENR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Philip Morris (PM) and Energizer Holdings (ENR) with bullish sentiments.

Philip Morris (PM)

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained a Buy rating on Philip Morris on February 9 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.94, close to its 52-week high of $90.17.

Jain has an average return of 7.6% when recommending Philip Morris.

According to TipRanks.com, Jain is ranked #3097 out of 7296 analysts.

Philip Morris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $98.86, a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Energizer Holdings (ENR)

In a report issued on February 9, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Energizer Holdings, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Energizer Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.55, a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

