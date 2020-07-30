Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Peugeot (OtherPUGOY) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peugeot (PUGOY) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Peugeot (PUGOY)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Peugeot yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.8% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peugeot with a $26.49 average price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Nestlé SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $85.94 average price target, a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR71.00 price target.

