Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PepsiCo (PEP), J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) and Sally Beauty (SBH)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PepsiCo (PEP), J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) and Sally Beauty (SBH).

PepsiCo (PEP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian reiterated a Buy rating on PepsiCo on May 10 and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 54.0% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

PepsiCo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $143.00, implying a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on J & J Snack Foods today and set a price target of $137.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $128.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 35.1% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for J & J Snack Foods with a $138.50 average price target.

Sally Beauty (SBH)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Hold rating on Sally Beauty today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 62.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sally Beauty with a $10.00 average price target, which is a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

