Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PepsiCo (PEP), CarMax (KMX) and Stitch Fix (SFIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on PepsiCo (PEP), CarMax (KMX) and Stitch Fix (SFIX) with bullish sentiments.

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report issued on October 2, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo, with a price target of $153.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $138.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 68.0% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PepsiCo with a $150.38 average price target, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 28, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $155.00 price target.

CarMax (KMX)

In a report issued on October 2, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $95.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 76.4% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CarMax with a $128.63 average price target, which is a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 18, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Stitch Fix (SFIX)

In a report issued on October 2, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Stitch Fix, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 63.2% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

Stitch Fix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.36, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, Needham also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $36.00 price target.

