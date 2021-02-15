Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PepsiCo (PEP) and TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PepsiCo (PEP) and TreeHouse Foods (THS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PepsiCo (PEP)

In a report issued on February 12, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on PepsiCo, with a price target of $151.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 51.7% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PepsiCo is a Hold with an average price target of $151.43, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

TreeHouse Foods (THS)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on TreeHouse Foods on February 12 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 67.9% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, McCormick & Company, and Hain Celestial.

TreeHouse Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $48.71, implying a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

