Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: PepsiCo (PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on PepsiCo (PEP) and Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP).

PepsiCo (PEP)

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on PepsiCo today and set a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Monster Beverage.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PepsiCo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.94, representing a 7.8% upside. In a report issued on April 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

In a report issued on April 25, Theo Brito from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Keurig Dr Pepper, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Brito is ranked #1859 out of 6495 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Keurig Dr Pepper with a $28.38 average price target, a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

