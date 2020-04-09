Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Packaging (PKG), Airbus Group SE (OtherEADSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (OtherDLGNF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Packaging (PKG), Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF).

Packaging (PKG)

In a report released today, Adam Josephson from KeyBanc maintained a Sell rating on Packaging, with a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $87.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Josephson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 74.0% success rate. Josephson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Packaging with a $93.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Milene Kerner from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR69.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.15, close to its 52-week low of $50.87.

Kerner noted:

“LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung fur Airbus nach Ankundigung einer Produktionskurzung auf “Overweight” mit einem Kursziel von 69 Euro belassen. Dies sei weitgehend erwartet worden, schrieb Analystin Milene Kerner in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Airbus schutze damit seine Bilanz./ajx/fba Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 22:08 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 22:12 / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Kerner is ranked #5136 out of 6295 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Airbus Group SE with a $92.29 average price target, implying a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR77.00 price target.

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

UBS analyst David Mulholland maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor today and set a price target of EUR31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.04.

Mulholland said:

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat die Einstufung fur Dialog Semiconductor auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 31 Euro belassen. Die Geschaftszahlen der europaischen Halbleiterindustrie fur das erste Quartal durften weitgehend den durchschnittlichen Analystenerwartungen entsprechen, schrieb Analyst David Mulholland in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Auf das zweite Jahresviertel drohe die Corona-Krise aber voll durchzuschlagen, was in den derzeitigen Konsensschatzungen noch nicht angemessen berucksichtigt sei./edh/kro Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:47 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Mulholland is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 57.9% success rate. Mulholland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Stmicroelectronics, and TomTom.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dialog Semiconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.68, which is a 55.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.