Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Owens-Illinois (OI), Vocera (VCRA) and Nvidia (NVDA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Owens-Illinois (OI), Vocera (VCRA) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Owens-Illinois (OI)

In a report issued on February 7, Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Owens-Illinois, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 56.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Berry Global Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens-Illinois is a Hold with an average price target of $15.13, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Vocera (VCRA)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Vocera on February 6 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Dodge covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Healthcare Services, Stericycle, and Teladoc.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vocera is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.67, a 1.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Nvidia (NVDA)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia on February 7 and set a price target of $301.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $251.59, close to its 52-week high of $259.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 77.6% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $255.09, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on January 23, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

