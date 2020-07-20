Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Primo Water (PRMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on O’Reilly Auto (ORLY) and Primo Water (PRMW) with bullish sentiments.

O’Reilly Auto (ORLY)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Buy rating on O’Reilly Auto today and set a price target of $470.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $432.39, close to its 52-week high of $454.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 55.1% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on O’Reilly Auto is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $431.25, a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

Primo Water (PRMW)

In a report released today, Wendy Nicholson from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Primo Water, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Nicholson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 58.9% success rate. Nicholson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Reynolds Consumer Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primo Water is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

