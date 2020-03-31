Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Onto Innovation (ONTO), McCormick & Company (MKC) and Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Onto Innovation (ONTO), McCormick & Company (MKC) and Farmer Brothers Company (FARM).

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Onto Innovation yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.9% and a 30.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onto Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.67, implying a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Sell rating on McCormick & Company today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.8% and a 32.3% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and J & J Snack Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for McCormick & Company with a $136.00 average price target, representing a 0.7% upside. In a report issued on March 19, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell.

Farmer Brothers Company (FARM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Farmer Brothers Company today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.00, close to its 52-week low of $5.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1715 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Farmer Brothers Company with a $12.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.