Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and Mondelez International (MDLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI) and Mondelez International (MDLZ) with bullish sentiments.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

RBC Capital analyst Scot Ciccarelli maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding on July 21 and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.82, close to its 52-week high of $110.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 77.0% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Williams-Sonoma.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.77, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on July 21, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International yesterday and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 69.7% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Mondelez International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.20, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.