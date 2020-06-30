Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI), Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF) and Constellation Brands (STZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI), Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) and Constellation Brands (STZ) with bullish sentiments.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding (OLLI)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $99.05, close to its 52-week high of $105.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 74.4% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.31, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on June 25, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $112.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard yesterday and set a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 49.8% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $34.50 average price target, a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 22, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$45.00 price target.

Constellation Brands (STZ)

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Buy rating on Constellation Brands yesterday and set a price target of $216.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellation Brands with a $184.43 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on June 16, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

