Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nvidia (NVDA), Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and Semtech (SMTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA), Sanderson Farms (SAFM) and Semtech (SMTC).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $235.46, close to its 52-week high of $236.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Rakers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Dell Technologies, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $238.17, representing a 3.1% upside. In a report issued on December 9, Citigroup also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

In a report released today, Eric Larson from Buckingham maintained a Hold rating on Sanderson Farms, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.74, close to its 52-week high of $179.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Larson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Larson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, The Andersons, and B&G Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sanderson Farms is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $178.75, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Semtech (SMTC)

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained a Buy rating on Semtech today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 64.6% success rate. Mobley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Silicon Laboratories, Cadence Design, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $53.50 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

