Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nordstrom (JWN) and Columbia Care (OtherCCHWF)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nordstrom (JWN) and Columbia Care (CCHWF).
Nordstrom (JWN)
KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on Nordstrom today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.82.
According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 63.5% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Oxford Industries, and Revolve Group.
Nordstrom has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $30.73.
Columbia Care (CCHWF)
In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Care, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.55.
According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #759 out of 7261 analysts.
Columbia Care has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.32.
