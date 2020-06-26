Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nike (NKE), Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (OtherHBBHF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nike (NKE), Unilever NV (UNLVF) and HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF).

Nike (NKE)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Hold rating on Nike yesterday and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.40, close to its 52-week high of $105.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Lululemon Athletica.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.62, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

J.P. Morgan analyst Celine Pannuti maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV yesterday and set a price target of EUR48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pannuti is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Pannuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Essity Aktiebolag AB, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Hold with an average price target of $53.35, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR41.50 price target.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co (HBBHF)

Warburg Research analyst Thilo Kleibauer maintained a Buy rating on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co today and set a price target of EUR84.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $53.50, equals to its 52-week high of $53.50.

Kleibauer has an average return of 2.9% when recommending HORNBACH Holding AG & Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Kleibauer is ranked #4304 out of 6720 analysts.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.21.

