Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nike (NKE), Post Holdings (POST) and US Foods Holding (USFD)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nike (NKE), Post Holdings (POST) and US Foods Holding (USFD).

Nike (NKE)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained a Buy rating on Nike on May 10 and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $168.41 average price target, a 21.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $192.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report issued on May 10, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $128.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $116.28, close to its 52-week high of $117.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lamb Weston Holdings, TreeHouse Foods, and Conagra Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Post Holdings with a $123.00 average price target, representing a 5.8% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

US Foods Holding (USFD)

Barclays analyst Jeff Bernstein maintained a Hold rating on US Foods Holding on May 10 and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.85, close to its 52-week high of $42.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.1% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

US Foods Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.83, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.