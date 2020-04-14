Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nike (NKE), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and Aptiv (APTV)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nike (NKE), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) and Aptiv (APTV).

Nike (NKE)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Buy rating on Nike on April 9 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 43.4% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.00, a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Hold rating on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on April 9 and set a price target of EUR12.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, GoodYear Tire, and Ford Motor.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.88.

Aptiv (APTV)

In a report released today, Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Aptiv, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.05.

Potter has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Aptiv.

According to TipRanks.com, Potter is ranked #2280 out of 6408 analysts.

Aptiv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.10, which is a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

