Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Rocky Brands (RCKY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Rocky Brands (RCKY).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.15, close to its 52-week high of $130.00.

CFA has an average return of 12.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6574 out of 7551 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.71, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $134.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 60.6% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Constellation Brands.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $147.91.

Rocky Brands (RCKY)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained a Hold rating on Rocky Brands on June 11 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Wolverine World Wide, and Columbia Sportswear.

Rocky Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.50.

