Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (OtherADRNY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF), Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $120.30, close to its 52-week high of $121.80.

Nordby has an average return of 11.8% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2788 out of 6858 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.59, implying a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, Baader Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF116.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.0% and a 48.7% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, PUMA SE NPV, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $74.73, a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR65.00 price target.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Kepler Capital analyst Fabienne Caron maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize yesterday and set a price target of EUR25.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.97, close to its 52-week high of $31.38.

Caron has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #1742 out of 6858 analysts.

Royal Ahold Delhaize has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.57.

