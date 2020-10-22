Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Unilever NV (OtherUNLVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Unilever NV (UNLVF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Axel Herlinghaus from DZ BANK AG upgraded Nestlé SA to Buy. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Herlinghaus is ranked #6221 out of 7011 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.51, representing a 9.1% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

Credit Suisse analyst Alan Erskine maintained a Buy rating on Unilever NV today and set a price target of EUR55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 46.8% success rate. Erskine covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Unilever, and Glanbia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Unilever NV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.11, representing a 5.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR61.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.