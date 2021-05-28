Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Emmi AG (EMLZF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report issued on May 26, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.80, close to its 52-week high of $125.31.

Cox has an average return of 10.9% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #2403 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $133.13.

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

In a report issued on May 26, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital upgraded Emmi AG to Buy, with a price target of CHF1000.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #1121 out of 7535 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $1113.10 average price target.

