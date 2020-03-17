Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and DR Horton (DHI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and DR Horton (DHI) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Warren Ackerman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $91.96.

Ackerman has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Ackerman is ranked #971 out of 6126 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.35.

DR Horton (DHI)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on DR Horton yesterday and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.35, close to its 52-week low of $31.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 39.8% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Building Brands, Advanced Drainage Systems, and Builders Firstsource.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DR Horton is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.70, representing an 81.0% upside. In a report issued on March 12, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

