Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released today, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.54.

CFA has an average return of 4.8% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #6646 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $127.36 average price target, implying a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF130.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.05, close to its 52-week high of $80.63.

Ellinghorst has an average return of 22.4% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #7085 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.65, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR83.00 price target.

