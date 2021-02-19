Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tom Sykes maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Sykes is ranked #4559 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $127.70 average price target, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

Daimler (DDAIF)

Deutsche Bank analyst Tim Rokossa maintained a Buy rating on Daimler today and set a price target of EUR80.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.15, close to its 52-week high of $81.59.

Rokossa has an average return of 1.9% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #3144 out of 7329 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.57, an 11.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Oddo BHF also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR80.00 price target.

