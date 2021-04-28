Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF)

Catie Powers- April 27, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF).

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Sykes from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $118.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sykes is ranked #4020 out of 7481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.52, implying an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Christoph Laskawi from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $148.23, close to its 52-week high of $152.99.

Laskawi has an average return of 5.6% when recommending Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin.

According to TipRanks.com, Laskawi is ranked #3446 out of 7481 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.38, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR150.00 price target.

