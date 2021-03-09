Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) with bullish sentiments.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $105.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Monteyne is ranked #3212 out of 7344 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $121.58, representing a 16.0% upside. In a report issued on February 22, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released yesterday, Arndt Ellinghorst from Bernstein maintained a Buy rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.50.

Ellinghorst has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellinghorst is ranked #7028 out of 7344 analysts.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $91.31, representing a 0.9% upside. In a report issued on February 23, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

