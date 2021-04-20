Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Credit Suisse analyst Alan Erskine maintained a Hold rating on Nestlé SA today and set a price target of CHF105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $115.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Erskine is ranked #4724 out of 7459 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $125.18 average price target.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released today, Sven Diermeier from Independent Research maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR93.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.83, close to its 52-week high of $108.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Diermeier is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Diermeier covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, LANXESS, and Linde.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $112.48, implying an 8.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR99.00 price target.

