Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: NCR (NCR), Ciena (CIEN) and General Motors (GM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NCR (NCR), Ciena (CIEN) and General Motors (GM) with bullish sentiments.

NCR (NCR)

In a report issued on March 4, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.06, close to its 52-week low of $20.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

NCR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.33.

Ciena (CIEN)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on Ciena on March 5 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 54.2% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $53.42 average price target, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

General Motors (GM)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Buy rating on General Motors on March 5 and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.14, close to its 52-week low of $24.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, American Axle, and BorgWarner.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, representing a 73.1% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

