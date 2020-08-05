Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Monster Beverage (MNST) and Wayfair (W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Monster Beverage (MNST) and Wayfair (W).

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Monster Beverage today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 59.3% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Church & Dwight, and Molson Coors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $78.58 average price target, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on July 27, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wayfair (W)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $297.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.7% and a 80.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Wayfair with a $201.26 average price target, representing a -29.1% downside. In a report issued on July 28, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.