Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Mondelez International (MDLZ), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mondelez International (MDLZ), Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) and Floor & Decor Holdings (FND).

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Buy rating on Mondelez International today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Lavery has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.2% and a 35.6% success rate. Lavery covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Imperial Brands, Campbell Soup, and General Mills.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mondelez International with a $62.31 average price target, a 20.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

J.P. Morgan analyst Fintan Ryan maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners today and set a price target of $47.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is ranked #1926 out of 6525 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coca-Cola European Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.02, a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Floor & Decor Holdings (FND)

In a report released today, Peter Keith from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Floor & Decor Holdings, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Keith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 52.6% success rate. Keith covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Leggett & Platt, and Dollar General.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Floor & Decor Holdings with a $50.14 average price target, a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

