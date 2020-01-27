Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Microvision (MVIS) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microvision (MVIS) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) with bullish sentiments.

Microvision (MVIS)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Microvision, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -16.7% and a 30.9% success rate. Dede covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Alkaline Water Company, SuperCom, and Resonant.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Microvision with a $3.50 average price target.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor today and set a price target of $207.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $177.66, close to its 52-week high of $180.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $205.00 average price target, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report issued on January 13, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

