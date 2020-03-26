Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Micron (MU), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Wayfair (W)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Micron (MU), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Wayfair (W).

Micron (MU)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Caso covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Monolithic Power, and Microchip.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Micron with a $67.36 average price target, implying a 53.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $193.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.6% and a 30.5% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $242.11 average price target, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $197.00 price target.

Wayfair (W)

Deutsche Bank analyst Kunal Madhukar maintained a Buy rating on Wayfair today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Madhukar is ranked #3931 out of 6169 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wayfair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.95, implying a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

