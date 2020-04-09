Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Microchip (MCHP), CUI Global (CUI) and Dorman Products (DORM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Microchip (MCHP), CUI Global (CUI) and Dorman Products (DORM).

Microchip (MCHP)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Microchip, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -8.4% and a 33.8% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Microchip has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $108.07.

CUI Global (CUI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on CUI Global today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.1% and a 35.2% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CUI Global is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50.

Dorman Products (DORM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Hold rating on Dorman Products today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $56.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 38.9% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Dorman Products has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.00.

