Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Methanex (MEOH), WestRock (WRK) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Methanex (MEOH), WestRock (WRK) and Silgan Holdings (SLGN).

Methanex (MEOH)

In a report issued on January 31, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Methanex, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.45, close to its 52-week low of $30.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 72.2% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Algonquin Power & Utilities, and Just Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Methanex with a $41.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WestRock (WRK)

RBC Capital analyst Paul Quinn maintained a Hold rating on WestRock on January 30 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Quinn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and Clearwater Paper.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WestRock is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00.

Silgan Holdings (SLGN)

RBC Capital analyst Arun Viswanathan maintained a Hold rating on Silgan Holdings on January 31 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Viswanathan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Viswanathan covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Graphic Packaging, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Silgan Holdings with a $39.00 average price target, a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.