Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Methanex (MEOH) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Methanex (MEOH) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA).

Methanex (MEOH)

In a report released today, Hassan Ahmed from Alembic Global maintained a Hold rating on Methanex, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.93, close to its 52-week low of $30.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ahmed has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.8% success rate. Ahmed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westlake Chemical, Venator Materials, and LyondellBasell.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Methanex is a Hold with an average price target of $41.17, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on January 30, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

In a report released today, Ben Klieve from National Securities Corp reiterated a Buy rating on Arcadia Biosciences, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 47.8% success rate. Klieve covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as AgroFresh Solutions, Yield10 Bioscience, and S&W Seed Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arcadia Biosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

