Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Meritage (MTH), PulteGroup (PHM) and Daimler (OtherDDAIF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Meritage (MTH), PulteGroup (PHM) and Daimler (DDAIF).

Meritage (MTH)

In a report released today, Carl Reichardt from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Meritage, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.50, close to its 52-week high of $98.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Reichardt is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Reichardt covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Green Brick Partners, Taylor Morrison, and Toll Brothers.

Meritage has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $96.71, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $124.00 price target.

PulteGroup (PHM)

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Hold rating on PulteGroup today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 58.5% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

PulteGroup has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.91, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Susquehanna also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Daimler (DDAIF)

In a report released today, Tim Rokossa from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Daimler, with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rokossa is ranked #6180 out of 6814 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Daimler with a $48.09 average price target, which is a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR44.00 price target.

