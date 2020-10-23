Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Meritage (MTH) and Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Meritage (MTH) and Penske Automotive Group (PAG) with bullish sentiments.

Meritage (MTH)

Credit Suisse analyst Adam Baumgarten maintained a Buy rating on Meritage today and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $96.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgarten is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Baumgarten covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Carlisle Companies, and Fortune Brands.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meritage with a $124.00 average price target, which is a 27.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

In a report released today, Stephanie Benjamin from Truist Financial maintained a Buy rating on Penske Automotive Group, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.92, close to its 52-week high of $56.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 78.9% success rate. Benjamin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Monro Muffler, AutoNation, and Asbury.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penske Automotive Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $67.50, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Seaport Global also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

