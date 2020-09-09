Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: McCormick & Company (MKC) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on McCormick & Company (MKC) and Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) with bullish sentiments.

McCormick & Company (MKC)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating on McCormick & Company yesterday and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $201.33, close to its 52-week high of $211.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Mondelez International, and Albertsons Companies.

McCormick & Company has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $166.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala maintained a Buy rating on Reynolds Consumer Products today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $32.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Gajrawala is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Gajrawala covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Constellation Brands, and Albertsons Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Reynolds Consumer Products is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.