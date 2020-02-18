Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Mattel (MAT), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Mattel (MAT), Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Mohawk Industries (MHK).

Mattel (MAT)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Michael Swartz maintained a Hold rating on Mattel today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Swartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.5% success rate. Swartz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Winnebago Industries, Thor Industries, and Nautilus Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mattel is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.00.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Mark Altschwager from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $254.41, close to its 52-week high of $256.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Altschwager is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.3% success rate. Altschwager covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $258.73 average price target.

Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Sell rating on Mohawk Industries today and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 52.9% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, M.D.C. Holdings, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mohawk Industries with a $153.00 average price target.

