Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Marinemax (HZO), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Sleep Number (SNBR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Marinemax (HZO), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Sleep Number (SNBR).

Marinemax (HZO)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Marinemax. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.07, close to its 52-week high of $49.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 66.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marinemax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.25, which is a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stanley Black & Decker. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.02, close to its 52-week high of $195.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 53.9% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Stanley Black & Decker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $204.75.

Sleep Number (SNBR)

Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Hold rating on Sleep Number today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $107.23, close to its 52-week high of $108.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sleep Number is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.50.

