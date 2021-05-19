Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Macy’s (M) and Performance Food Group (PFGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Macy’s (M) and Performance Food Group (PFGC) with bullish sentiments.

Macy’s (M)

In a report released yesterday, Stephanie Wissink from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Macy’s, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 56.3% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Macy’s is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $18.78.

Performance Food Group (PFGC)

In a report released yesterday, Alexander Slagle from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Performance Food Group, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.52.

Slagle has an average return of 35.8% when recommending Performance Food Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Slagle is ranked #1628 out of 7517 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Performance Food Group with a $64.43 average price target, which is a 22.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

