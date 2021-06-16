Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Macy’s (M) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Macy’s (M) and Monster Beverage (MNST) with bullish sentiments.

Macy’s (M)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Macy’s yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 54.9% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Macy’s is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $18.89.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 64.2% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Duckhorn Portfolio, and Procter & Gamble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Monster Beverage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $106.13, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

