Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), PVH (PVH) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), PVH (PVH) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica today and set a price target of $394.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $303.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Levi Strauss & Co, and Abercrombie Fitch.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $402.93, representing a 30.7% upside. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $364.00 price target.

PVH (PVH)

In a report released today, Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory maintained a Buy rating on PVH, with a price target of $122.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.40, close to its 52-week high of $110.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Telsey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 57.0% success rate. Telsey covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as G-III Apparel Group, Burlington Stores, and Levi Strauss & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PVH is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $108.56, which is a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained a Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.96, close to its 52-week high of $56.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rice is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.8% success rate. Rice covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Genesis Healthcare, Acadia Healthcare, and Molina Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Walgreens Boots Alliance is a Hold with an average price target of $51.73, which is a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

