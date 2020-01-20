Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU), HP (HPQ) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU), HP (HPQ) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report issued on January 17, Omar Saad from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $330.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $241.25, close to its 52-week high of $247.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 66.7% success rate. Saad covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, TJX Companies, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $254.55 average price target, a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $264.00 price target.

HP (HPQ)

HP received a Buy rating and a $24.00 price target from Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani on January 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 69.1% success rate. Daryanani covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HP with a $20.50 average price target.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Evercore ISI analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained a Buy rating on Colgate-Palmolive on January 17 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $71.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 73.7% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Colgate-Palmolive is a Hold with an average price target of $72.43.

