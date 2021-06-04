Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Tilly’s (TLYS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Tilly’s (TLYS) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Adrienne Yih from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $418.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $326.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 58.6% success rate. Yih covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $390.00, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $392.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tilly’s (TLYS)

In a report released today, Matt Koranda from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Tilly’s, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.30.

Koranda has an average return of 100.1% when recommending Tilly’s.

According to TipRanks.com, Koranda is ranked #1676 out of 7543 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $19.33 average price target, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.