Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $337.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.6% and a 79.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Advance Auto Parts.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $398.60, implying a 16.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, MKM Partners also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $388.00 price target.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Independent Research analyst Lars Lusebrink maintained a Hold rating on PUMA SE NPV today and set a price target of EUR94.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $106.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lusebrink is ranked #6199 out of 7490 analysts.

PUMA SE NPV has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.88, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR86.00 price target.

