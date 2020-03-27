Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Oxford Industries (OXM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Oxford Industries (OXM) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released today, Kate Fitzsimons from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -30.5% and a 13.2% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Burlington Stores, and Urban Outfitters.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $235.12 average price target, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $241.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Oxford Industries (OXM)

In a report released today, Edward Yruma from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Oxford Industries, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.9% success rate. Yruma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Stitch Fix, Tapestry, and L Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $54.00, which is a 43.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on OXM: