Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Chewy (CHWY)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Chewy (CHWY).

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew McClintock from Raymond James initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica and a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $371.07, close to its 52-week high of $399.90.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 60.4% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Advance Auto Parts.

Lululemon Athletica has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $412.09, which is a 10.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $430.00 price target.

Chewy (CHWY)

Raymond James analyst Aaron Kessler maintained a Hold rating on Chewy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 73.7% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.82, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

