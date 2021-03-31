Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Chewy (CHWY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Chewy (CHWY) with bullish sentiments.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Merrill Lynch analyst Lorraine Hutchinson reiterated a Buy rating on Lululemon Athletica yesterday and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $302.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hutchinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Hutchinson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, TJX Companies, and Revolve Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $407.23, implying a 28.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $389.00 price target.

Chewy (CHWY)

In a report released today, Nat Schindler from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Chewy, with a price target of $133.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schindler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Schindler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Fiverr International, and Upstart Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chewy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.60, which is a 23.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

