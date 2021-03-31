Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Chewy (CHWY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Lululemon Athletica (LULU) and Chewy (CHWY) with bullish sentiments.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CHWY: